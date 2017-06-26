Trial To Start For 4 Charged With Killing Western NY Man
A trial is set to get underway in Rochester for a woman, her boyfriend and her two sons who are charged with killing the woman's estranged husband last summer. Laura Rideout, Paul Tucci and Colin and Alexander Rideout are all being tried at once in state Supreme Court, where prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to give their opening statements Friday.
