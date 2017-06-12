Three people charged with receiving benefits unlawfully by GC Department of Social Services
There are 2 comments on the The Batavian story from 11 hrs ago, titled Three people charged with receiving benefits unlawfully by GC Department of Social Services. In it, The Batavian reports that:
Christina Hietala-Johnson , 35, formerly of Batavia, now residing on Alphonse Street in Rochester, has been charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree. The charges stem from falsified SNAP applications submitted to the Genesee County Department of Social Services by Hietala-Johnson in March and August of 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Batavian.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Notice the welfare defrauders are always not from the city and not black?
And notice the news outlets always leave the white mugshot photos out of the story?
|
#2 10 hrs ago
White people don't show up in photographs.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|8 hr
|CityRes
|38
|Ha ha is obsessed
|9 hr
|Perfect
|3
|Ha ha has a forehead
|10 hr
|Perfect
|3
|Skidmark is the anal leakage of this forum
|10 hr
|Perfect
|8
|Everybody Want's To Be "IescapedNY"
|10 hr
|Perfect
|6
|Perfect, jealous of haha?
|10 hr
|Perfect
|2
|I live in ha has head rent free
|10 hr
|Perfect
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC