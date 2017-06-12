Three people charged with receiving b...

Three people charged with receiving benefits unlawfully by GC Department of Social Services

There are 2 comments on the The Batavian story from 11 hrs ago, titled Three people charged with receiving benefits unlawfully by GC Department of Social Services. In it, The Batavian reports that:

Christina Hietala-Johnson , 35, formerly of Batavia, now residing on Alphonse Street in Rochester, has been charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree. The charges stem from falsified SNAP applications submitted to the Genesee County Department of Social Services by Hietala-Johnson in March and August of 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
IescapedNAM-Legs

Rochester, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
Notice the welfare defrauders are always not from the city and not black?
And notice the news outlets always leave the white mugshot photos out of the story?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Joannie

Webster, NY

#2 10 hrs ago
IescapedNAM-Legs wrote:
Notice the welfare defrauders are always not from the city and not black?
And notice the news outlets always leave the white mugshot photos out of the story?
White people don't show up in photographs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel should stop running for mayor 8 hr CityRes 38
Ha ha is obsessed 9 hr Perfect 3
Ha ha has a forehead 10 hr Perfect 3
Skidmark is the anal leakage of this forum 10 hr Perfect 8
Everybody Want's To Be "IescapedNY" 10 hr Perfect 6
Perfect, jealous of haha? 10 hr Perfect 2
I live in ha has head rent free 10 hr Perfect 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC