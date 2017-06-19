Three charged for murder of Rochester man found buried in a backyard
Three Rochester residents have been charged with murder following a home invasion robbery that led to the slaying of a man whose body was buried in a backyard, according to reports. Genesis Colon-Lopez, 22, Tyshon Myles, 25, and Alvin Hancock, 29, were all charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Moran Wilson, of Rochester, according to News10WHEC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Um maddogg2008????
|4 hr
|ha ha
|7
|Ha Ha Comes In For Landing
|4 hr
|ha ha
|3
|Georgia election
|6 hr
|Jimmy
|9
|Reality, haha is village idiot
|6 hr
|FUBOB
|20
|RPD office drives car into bike
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Wendyd where is your courage
|9 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Trump Supporters Like Abused Children
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC