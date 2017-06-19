Three charged for murder of Rochester...

Three charged for murder of Rochester man found buried in a backyard

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Three Rochester residents have been charged with murder following a home invasion robbery that led to the slaying of a man whose body was buried in a backyard, according to reports. Genesis Colon-Lopez, 22, Tyshon Myles, 25, and Alvin Hancock, 29, were all charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Moran Wilson, of Rochester, according to News10WHEC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Um maddogg2008???? 4 hr ha ha 7
Ha Ha Comes In For Landing 4 hr ha ha 3
Georgia election 6 hr Jimmy 9
Reality, haha is village idiot 6 hr FUBOB 20
RPD office drives car into bike 9 hr IescapedNY 3
Wendyd where is your courage 9 hr Bruce popper 1
Trump Supporters Like Abused Children 9 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC