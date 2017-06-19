Three charged for murder of Rochester man found buried in a backyard

Three Rochester residents have been charged with murder following a home invasion robbery that led to the slaying of a man whose body was buried in a backyard, according to reports. Genesis Colon-Lopez, 22, Tyshon Myles, 25, and Alvin Hancock, 29, were all charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Moran Wilson, of Rochester, according to News10WHEC .

