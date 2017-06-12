This week on a NYNa : Malliotakis on NYC City
This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, features Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio in conversation with Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, who's in the running to take the Republican nomination for mayor of New York City this fall. Also this week: Michael Gormley of Newsday and Matt Hamilton of the TU discuss end-of-session madness and the first meeting in eight years of the state Senate's Ethics Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wegmans begins grocery delivery in some markets...
|20 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|14
|Trump Creating Jobs - for Criminal Attorneys
|24 min
|IescapedNY
|13
|Ha ha is a grandma raping pedophile
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Thanks Trump!
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|7
|Are you all retarded??
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Omg Andy stop posting
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Trump Wedding Planner to Head NY's Fed Housing Ofc
|2 hr
|Andy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC