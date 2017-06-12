This week on a NYNa : Malliotakis on ...

This week on a NYNa : Malliotakis on NYC City

This week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning coproduction of WMHT and the Times Union, features Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio in conversation with Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, who's in the running to take the Republican nomination for mayor of New York City this fall. Also this week: Michael Gormley of Newsday and Matt Hamilton of the TU discuss end-of-session madness and the first meeting in eight years of the state Senate's Ethics Committee.

