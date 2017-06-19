This week on a NYNa : Bartoletti shares ethics-reform
Don't miss this week's episode of "New York Now," the award-winning co-production of WMHT and the Times Union. Highlights include: It's the end of the legislative session as we know it - or is it? The Reporters Roundtable has Jimmy Vielkind of Politico New York and Karen DeWitt of New York state Public Radio discussing the end of regularly scheduled session days, and the prospects for overtime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 year old dies while unattended and unsupervi...
|4 min
|Barron2040
|3
|Caroline Renfro from Billy Fuccillo's commercia... (Aug '11)
|10 min
|Barron2040
|39
|Bernie Sanders
|14 min
|Barron2040
|5
|My girlfriend dumped me at the Jazz fest yesterday
|43 min
|IescsapedNY
|3
|NYTimes Published All of Trump's Lies
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Rochester Police Officer Shot, Search Underway ...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Ha Ha Comes In For Landing
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC