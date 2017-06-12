This Mom Dragged the Designer Behind Her Daughter's Prom Dress Fail
But unfortunately, 18-year-old Malexa Maeweather didn't get anything even close to acceptable in her custom gown - and her mom isn't going to let it go. Malexa's mom Dee Lewis, an aesthetician from Rochester, N.Y., took to Facebook to share three photos of her daughter wearing the dress, created by local designer Kia Wagner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey is Washington's Super Bowl
|29 min
|IescapedNY
|43
|Sessions To Testify(Lie) In Public Hearing
|40 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|Review: Fingerlakes Woodworks (Aug '11)
|49 min
|Sad story
|41
|Skidmark is a basement dwelling troll
|2 hr
|Skidmark licks balls
|1
|Skidmark is the anal leakage of this forum
|2 hr
|Skidmark is a dun...
|1
|Sunday Night Shootings
|2 hr
|Skidmark licks balls
|21
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rochester
|3 hr
|HallmarkSucks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC