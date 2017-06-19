Tenants flock to new lofts apartments at former Syracuse knitting mill
A little more than three months after opening, the 40 apartments at a 111-year-old former knitting factory on Syracuse's West Side are filled with tenants. Louis Fournier, president of Syracuse-based Sutton Real Estate Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia election
|44 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|AllCable is fake ...
|977
|Reality, haha is village idiot
|7 hr
|FUBOB
|18
|These are the dumbest restaurant names ever
|9 hr
|IescapedNAM-legs
|1
|Um maddogg2008????
|12 hr
|maddogg2008
|2
|Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders
|12 hr
|bigsingle
|18
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|12 hr
|bigsingle
|41
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC