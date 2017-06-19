Tenants flock to new lofts apartments...

Tenants flock to new lofts apartments at former Syracuse knitting mill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

A little more than three months after opening, the 40 apartments at a 111-year-old former knitting factory on Syracuse's West Side are filled with tenants. Louis Fournier, president of Syracuse-based Sutton Real Estate Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Georgia election 44 min IescapedNY 6
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 2 hr AllCable is fake ... 977
Reality, haha is village idiot 7 hr FUBOB 18
News These are the dumbest restaurant names ever 9 hr IescapedNAM-legs 1
Um maddogg2008???? 12 hr maddogg2008 2
Northwest Service Center and Ron Penders 12 hr bigsingle 18
Rachel should stop running for mayor 12 hr bigsingle 41
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC