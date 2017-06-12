Swanson Honored For 12 Years of School Service
Lansing Board Of Education member and Glenn Swanson was honored for his 12 years of service Monday at his last board meeting. Swanson has been instrumental in development and flow through of capital projects, and served several years as Board President.
