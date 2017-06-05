Stabbing takes place on St. Casimir Street
According to AMR and the Rochester Police Department, there was a stabbing on Sunday on St. Casimir Street in the City of Rochester. According to RPD, a 30-year-old man was found stabbed once on the 200 block of the street.
