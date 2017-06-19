Six Rochester police officers have be...

Six Rochester police officers have been shot since 2009

1 hr ago

Officer Jeremy Nash is the sixth Rochester police officer to be shot in the line of duty in the past eight years. Officer Nash was shot Saturday night responding to an unrelated call in the area of North Street and St. Jacob Street.

