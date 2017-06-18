Sister Mary Benilda Nadolski, Westfie...

Sister Mary Benilda Nadolski, Westfield native, celebrates diamond jubilee

Sister Benilda Nadolski, a Franciscan Sister of St. Joseph and native of Westfield, celebrated her 75th jubilee of religious profession on May 28 at a Mass and dinner with her sisters in community, FSSJ associates, family members, and friends at Immaculate Conception Convent in Hamburg, where she presently resides. Sister Nadolski ministered for most of her 75 years in education as a teacher in Mater Dolorosa School, Holyoke, and elementary schools located in Milwaukee, Wis., Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y., and Lawrence, Mass.

