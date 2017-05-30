Sheppard to unveil mayoral platform
Sheppard, a former Rochester Police Chief and current Monroe County Legislator, is challenging Mayor Lovely Warren along with former journalist Rachel Barnhart for the Democratic nomination for mayor. Sheppard plans to announce "details of his platform, to restore transparency at 30 Church Street and get Rochester working again."
