RPD officer from Batavia recovering f...

RPD officer from Batavia recovering from gun shot wound

There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from 8 hrs ago, titled RPD officer from Batavia recovering from gun shot wound.

A former Batavia High School student, a 2000 graduate, who joined the Marines and then returned to Western New York to become a Rochester police officer, is home with his family tonight, recovering from a wound sustained from a gunshot near his face. Jeremy Nash was driving when a gunshot came flying into an unmarked patrol car on North Street near Clifford Avenue.

BottomofTheBarre lRPD

Rochester, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
I guess Batavia doesn't have a police department, or else he could have got a job in his own home town and served the community that he works for.
