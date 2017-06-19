There are on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from Yesterday, titled RPD: Arrest made after man in wheelchair hit by car on Clifford Ave.. In it, WHEC-TV Rochester reports that:

Rochester Police say one person was arrested after a City of Rochester man was reportedly hit by a car on Clifford Avenue while crossing the street in a wheelchair. Police say this happened in the area of 2341 Clifford Avenue just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

