RPD: Arrest made after man in wheelchair hit by car on Clifford Ave.
There are 3 comments on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from Yesterday, titled RPD: Arrest made after man in wheelchair hit by car on Clifford Ave.. In it, WHEC-TV Rochester reports that:
Rochester Police say one person was arrested after a City of Rochester man was reportedly hit by a car on Clifford Avenue while crossing the street in a wheelchair. Police say this happened in the area of 2341 Clifford Avenue just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
#1 20 hrs ago
I wonder why the RPD arrested the driver? I thought the RPD were ok with abusing people in wheel chairs?
#3 18 hrs ago
I bet the wheelchair was J-Walking anyways
#4 7 hrs ago
Really
