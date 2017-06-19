RPD: Arrest made after man in wheelch...

There are 3 comments on the WHEC-TV Rochester story from Yesterday, titled RPD: Arrest made after man in wheelchair hit by car on Clifford Ave.. In it, WHEC-TV Rochester reports that:

Rochester Police say one person was arrested after a City of Rochester man was reportedly hit by a car on Clifford Avenue while crossing the street in a wheelchair. Police say this happened in the area of 2341 Clifford Avenue just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nickbo13

Rochester, NY

#1 20 hrs ago
I wonder why the RPD arrested the driver? I thought the RPD were ok with abusing people in wheel chairs?

Go to the Corner

Fairport, NY

#3 18 hrs ago
I bet the wheelchair was J-Walking anyways

Khandi

Rochester, NY

#4 7 hrs ago
Go to the Corner wrote:
I bet the wheelchair was J-Walking anyways
Really

