Rochester's first men's roller derby team begins play
The Flour City Fear men's roller derby team had its home opener on Saturday, a round robin against Cleveland and Casco Bay at the Genesee Valley Sports Complex. It was the first time a sanctioned Men's Roller Derby Association game has been played in Rochester, with the Flour City Fear the city's first men's roller derby team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
