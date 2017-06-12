Rochester's first men's roller derby ...

Rochester's first men's roller derby team begins play

1 hr ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The Flour City Fear men's roller derby team had its home opener on Saturday, a round robin against Cleveland and Casco Bay at the Genesee Valley Sports Complex. It was the first time a sanctioned Men's Roller Derby Association game has been played in Rochester, with the Flour City Fear the city's first men's roller derby team.

