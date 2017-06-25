Rochester Police Officer Shot, Search Underway for Suspect
A massive search is underway for a suspect after a Rochester police officer was shot in the area of the face Saturday night. Police say the on-duty officer was shot in the area of North Street north of Clifford Avenue.
#1 Yesterday
Its soo funny how when the RPD is involved in a shooting, they keep everything secret.
Did this cop shoot himself? They don't say anything about the suspect or suspects, or exactly where it happened, or exactly how it happened. They can't say if he was shot or grazed, only that he has gunshot wounds. They can't even tell you where his wounds are, just "near the face". Was it a shotgun, a hand gun, a taser gun or a BB gun? if he was responding to an unrelated call, does that mean he was in his car? I don't think you say you are responding to a call, then stop off somewhere where else on the way. They say he's awake and talking, so why don't we know any of these answers yet?
YET they are able to tell the media that they don't know if he was "targeted because he was a cop"??? What kind of crap is that?? We don't' know even if he shot himself, and it looks more and more likely with the little amount of information that they are letting out.
#2 Yesterday
Well the Police chief, the mayor and the county exec have all released statements on the matter, has Rachel Barnhart released a statement yet?
#3 20 hrs ago
It's like we are living in a Nazi Germany,
where the public is not allowed to know whats going on.
#4 11 hrs ago
Is our police car OK? No one mentioned the damage to the police car. Why is the Police Chief and the Mayor ducking the issue?
#5 7 hrs ago
I called to find out. The RPD person that answered my inquiry said it was in stable condition. It will need the passenger side door repainted and a new side window, but they hope to have it back in service by next Monday. It's going to be fine. Those body shop guys are miracle workers.
#6 3 hrs ago
On the Lonsberry show this morning, I heard that it was birdshot form a shotgun that entered his eye and landed in his sinus area.
This raises many questions.
Why were they saying he was shot "near his face" if he was shot "in his face" ?
Birdshot is loads of BB's, how could one hit his face and no others hit his face or his body or the other officer sitting near him?
Are they sure it wasn't a BB gun and they are trying to make it bigger then it is?
Listen, I hope the officer makes 100 percent recovery, but all this secrecy and misleading is not right.
