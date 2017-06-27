Rochester police officer shot in face...

Rochester police officer shot in face is out of hospital

12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Rochester police officer who was shot in the face while on duty last weekend has been released from the hospital. WHEC-TV reports fellow officers lined the main entrance to Rochester General Hospital and saluted as Jeremy Nash was released Monday, his 36th birthday.

