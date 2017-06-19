Rochester Police: Large Fight Injures...

Rochester Police: Large Fight Injures 3 Women

15 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

A large fight is believed to have led to the stabbing of two woman and another one hit in the head with a baseball bat Monday night. Rochester police were called to the intersection of Arnett Boulevard and Rugby Ave around 8:30 p.m. where found three women injured.

