Rochester Man Injured in Shooting on Hudson Avenue
Rochester police were called to Ontario Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the head. Police believe the man was shot outside a mini-mart at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Nash Street, but ended up a couple blocks away on Ontario Street.
