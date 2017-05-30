Rochester Man Injured in Shooting on ...

Rochester Man Injured in Shooting on Hudson Avenue

Rochester police were called to Ontario Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the head. Police believe the man was shot outside a mini-mart at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Nash Street, but ended up a couple blocks away on Ontario Street.

