Rochester judge denied bail after missing court appearance for previous DWI
On Tuesday, lawyer Ed Fiandach told News 8 that he was back on Astacio's case after Astacio's sister fired him via text message without her permission. Fiandach said he had received a text message from Astacio's sister late Monday night and that he learned of the development when he looked at his messages Tuesday morning.
