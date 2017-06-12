Rochester Harbor dredging wraps up after 180,000 cubic yards of material removed
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will finish the navigational dredging this week. Crews this season have removed more than 180,000 cubic yards from the Port of Rochester and 5,000 cubic yards from nearby Irondequoit Bay.
