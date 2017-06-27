Rochester General Hospital Emergency Department on temporary lockdown
Hospital officials tell us the temporary lockdown was put in place after a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency department. This is a normal procedure for the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whose independence?
|2 min
|Ha Ha
|6
|New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion
|13 min
|Ha Ha
|37
|Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flood...
|28 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|My girlfriend dumped me at the Jazz fest yesterday
|51 min
|Iescapedny
|8
|Bernie Sanders
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Slammer is truth
|984
|I'm hijacking the nickbo13 name
|5 hr
|MrsBovenzi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC