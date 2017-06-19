Rochester driver hit parked car in ro...

Rochester driver hit parked car in rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Just before 9:30a.m., Rochester Police say the driver hit a parked car on Humboldt Street near Carling Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I don't want anyone else posting here 1 hr Bruce popper 1
Bunch of internet tough guys on here 1 hr Bruce popper 1
Um maddogg2008???? 1 hr Bruce popper 10
How Trump Gets His Fake News 1 hr Letscape NY 9
News Capitol police arrest protesters outside McConn... 1 hr Rodneu 8
Bruce Popper Has Ruined Roch Forum 3 hr Perfect 5
Ha Ha Comes In For Landing 4 hr Perfect 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC