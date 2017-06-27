Rochester cop shot in head released f...

Rochester cop shot in head released from hospital; suspect still at-large

The Rochester police officer who was shot in the head while on duty Saturday night has been released from the hospital. Jeremy Nash, 36, was shot near the face while responding to an unrelated 911 call.

