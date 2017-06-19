Rochester City Council approves budgets for city and school district
The city council approved budgets for the City of Rochester and Rochester City School District during a meeting Tuesday night. The city budget was approved by a 9-0 vote while the school district budget passed by a vote of 8-1 with councilmember Carolee Conklin voting "no."
