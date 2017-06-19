Rochester City Council approves budge...

Rochester City Council approves budgets for city and school district

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The city council approved budgets for the City of Rochester and Rochester City School District during a meeting Tuesday night. The city budget was approved by a 9-0 vote while the school district budget passed by a vote of 8-1 with councilmember Carolee Conklin voting "no."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
With no beaches left Rochester not overly conce... 17 min IescapedNY 15
Ny iPhone was Stolen at Eastview Mall 18 min IescapedNY 7
Reality, haha is village idiot 50 min IescapedNY 9
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... 2 hr scorpio3 1
Sunday Night Shootings 2 hr IscapedNY 29
Calling out ha ha SECOND CHALLENGE 4 hr IxcapedNY 6
Harry's Hots (Feb '09) 6 hr IescapedNY 21
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC