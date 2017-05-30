Retired officer waves police flag in ...

Retired officer waves police flag in honor of Special Agent Walter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC12

Many traveled from near and far to pay their respects to Special Agent Michael Walter Saturday - uniting friends and strangers. NBC 12 caught up with one supporter who stood outside for hours to send a strong message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putin interview with Kelly 5 min IescapedNY 9
Judge Astacio Returns to Rochester 11 min IescapedNY 10
Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary" 31 min Aaron 21
DEFINE: covfefe 36 min Aaron 46
Well, Well, Well...It Is a Muslim Ban 42 min Aaron 3
Trump Spirals Further Into Crisis 44 min Aaron 2
Fewer job increases 2 hr Perfect 16
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at June 05 at 10:39AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC