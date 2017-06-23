There are on the USA Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again. In it, USA Today reports that:

Like her older sister Biiftu Duresso, Dursitu graduates Saturday at the top of the class at Wilson Magnet High School where her father is custodian. Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again Like her older sister Biiftu Duresso, Dursitu graduates Saturday at the top of the class at Wilson Magnet High School where her father is custodian.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.