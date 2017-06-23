Refugee janitor's daughter is valedic...

Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again

There are 4 comments on the USA Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again. In it, USA Today reports that:

Like her older sister Biiftu Duresso, Dursitu graduates Saturday at the top of the class at Wilson Magnet High School where her father is custodian. Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again Like her older sister Biiftu Duresso, Dursitu graduates Saturday at the top of the class at Wilson Magnet High School where her father is custodian.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oscar

Rochester, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
I thought the proper term was "custodian" ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
IescapedNY

Webster, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
Oscar wrote:
I thought the proper term was "custodian" ?
Custodian or maintenance engineer is acceptable, janitor is completely out. You would think his valedictorian daughter would tell him. Rufugee is also out, now they are displaced persons from an oppressive political environment.

We need more PC, we don't have enough.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
IescapedNY

Geneseo, NY

#3 3 hrs ago
IescapedNY wrote:
<quoted text>

Custodian or maintenance engineer is acceptable, janitor is completely out. You would think his valedictorian daughter would tell him. Rufugee is also out, now they are displaced persons from an oppressive political environment.

We need more PC, we don't have enough.
Gawd! how you love to push me buttons!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Leroy jones

Rochester, NY

#4 1 hr ago
I guess only the white ones are to be called custodians.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Um maddogg2008???? 12 min Rhonda 8
Bill Cosby Hosting Rape Seminars 16 min IescapedNY 6
News Capitol police arrest protesters outside McConn... 26 min ShawnSpicer 6
Rachel Barnhart Promises to do what Lovely alre... 30 min CityRes 4
I'm glad I'm ruining this forum for you all 40 min Bruce popper 5
News Jazz LoungeJohn Fossitt returns to Rochester fo... 45 min TrumpDontCare 1
RPD office drives car into bike 1 hr TrumpDontCare 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC