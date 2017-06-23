Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again
There are 4 comments on the USA Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Refugee janitor's daughter is valedictorian - again. In it, USA Today reports that:
Like her older sister Biiftu Duresso, Dursitu graduates Saturday at the top of the class at Wilson Magnet High School where her father is custodian.
#1 5 hrs ago
I thought the proper term was "custodian" ?
#2 4 hrs ago
Custodian or maintenance engineer is acceptable, janitor is completely out. You would think his valedictorian daughter would tell him. Rufugee is also out, now they are displaced persons from an oppressive political environment.
We need more PC, we don't have enough.
#3 3 hrs ago
Gawd! how you love to push me buttons!
#4 1 hr ago
I guess only the white ones are to be called custodians.
