Red Wings rain out in Lehigh Valley
ROCHESTER, NY Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Coca-Cola Park with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 1 at 5:35 p.m. This is the 11th postponement of the season for the Red Wings, joining April 6 and 7 at Syracuse, April 15 vs. Syracuse, April 23 at Charlotte, May 2 and 5 at Buffalo, May 6 vs. Pawtucket, May 14 at Pawtucket, May 25 vs. Durham and June 16 at Pawtucket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, Aunt of Michael Mathis Arrested After T...
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|I wonder if Johnny Blackshell feels disrespected?
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Police: Man In Custody After Girlfriend Is Fata...
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Genesee street shooting verdict proves...
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion
|6 hr
|Ha Ha
|54
|Rachel should stop running for mayor
|7 hr
|John
|44
|Louisville Police Pull a Rodney King on a White...
|9 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC