Red Wings rain out in Lehigh Valley

ROCHESTER, NY Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Coca-Cola Park with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 1 at 5:35 p.m. This is the 11th postponement of the season for the Red Wings, joining April 6 and 7 at Syracuse, April 15 vs. Syracuse, April 23 at Charlotte, May 2 and 5 at Buffalo, May 6 vs. Pawtucket, May 14 at Pawtucket, May 25 vs. Durham and June 16 at Pawtucket.

