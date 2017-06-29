Rainbows: the pot of gold in Upstate NY's unrelenting rain
"I've never seen anything like them," said photographer John Kucko of Rochester, who has documented rainbows day and night for the past week. "The sky has just been otherworldly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ha Ha has made 100 posts today
|5 min
|bruce popper
|1
|the barronsomeday era on topix is over
|6 min
|bruce popper
|1
|Whose independence?
|10 min
|bruce popper
|26
|Topix cencorship test thread
|12 min
|bruce popper
|17
|New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion
|13 min
|bruce popper
|48
|Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flood...
|14 min
|bruce popper
|7
|Rochester's Slumlords (Feb '11)
|28 min
|Truth hurts liber...
|74
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC