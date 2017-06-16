Q&A: Veteran suicide hotline now answ...

Q&A: Veteran suicide hotline now answers 9 of 10 calls in 8 seconds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Q&A: Veteran suicide hotline now answers 9 of 10 calls in 8 seconds In six months, the Veterans Crisis Line has lessened its response times dramatically. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tbxpLV Susan Strickland, acting director of the Veterans Health Administration's Veterans Crisis Line, and Julianne Mullane, deputy director talk about the facility during an interview with the D&C.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks Trump! 2 min Bruce popper 7
Are you all retarded?? 10 min Bruce popper 1
Omg Andy stop posting 13 min Bruce popper 1
Trump Wedding Planner to Head NY's Fed Housing Ofc 1 hr Andy 1
Trump Creating Jobs - for Criminal Attorneys 1 hr Andy 12
Whole Foods will crush Wegmans? 1 hr Andy 3
Trump's Financial Disclosure 1 hr Andy 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at June 18 at 5:05AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC