Q&A: Veteran suicide hotline now answers 9 of 10 calls in 8 seconds In six months, the Veterans Crisis Line has lessened its response times dramatically. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tbxpLV Susan Strickland, acting director of the Veterans Health Administration's Veterans Crisis Line, and Julianne Mullane, deputy director talk about the facility during an interview with the D&C.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.