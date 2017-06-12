Police: Upstate NY man killed when bu...

Police: Upstate NY man killed when bulldozer he was driving runs over him

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

Police say a 19-year-old man has died after the bulldozer he was operating ran over him at a Western New York farm. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Gino Valle, of the town of Greece, was working Thursday morning at a farm in the town of Hamlin, on Lake Ontario about 15 miles west of Rochester .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everybody Want's To Be "IescapedNY" 12 min Bobby 11
Whole Foods will crush Wegmans? 34 min Tommy 5
Andy needs to stop posting 1 hr Andy 3
Trump Creating Jobs - for Criminal Attorneys 1 hr Andy 17
News Wegmans begins grocery delivery in some markets... 1 hr IescapeNAM-Legs 26
Reality, haha is village idiot 1 hr Andy 3
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 1 hr slammer is a PED... 974
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC