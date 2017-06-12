Police: Upstate NY man killed when bulldozer he was driving runs over him
Police say a 19-year-old man has died after the bulldozer he was operating ran over him at a Western New York farm. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Gino Valle, of the town of Greece, was working Thursday morning at a farm in the town of Hamlin, on Lake Ontario about 15 miles west of Rochester .
