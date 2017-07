There are on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from 19 hrs ago, titled Police: Man In Custody After Girlfriend Is Fatally Stabbed. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Authorities say a man has been taken into custody after his girlfriend was fatally stabbed during a domestic dispute inside the suburban Rochester home of the victim's grandmother. Officials in the town of Greece say the girlfriend's grandmother called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Friday to report that her granddaughter and the granddaughter's boyfriend, both 25, were arguing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.