Police investigating woman's death at western NY group home
There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Police investigating woman's death at western NY group home.
Police say they're investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman who was a resident of a suburban Rochester group home. Authorities in the Monroe County town of Webster say officers responded early Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive woman at a local state-run group home.
#1 6 hrs ago
Everything here seems soo secretive. And no arrests yet? Must be white privilege.
