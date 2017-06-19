There are on the New Jersey Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Police investigating woman's death at western NY group home. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

Police say they're investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman who was a resident of a suburban Rochester group home. Authorities in the Monroe County town of Webster say officers responded early Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive woman at a local state-run group home.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.