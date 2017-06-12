Police investigate death of 10-year-o...

Police investigate death of 10-year-old western New York boy

9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say they're investigating the death of a 10-year-old western New York boy who police say had been left alone. Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O'Flynn says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the village of Churchville, about 10 mile west of Rochester.

