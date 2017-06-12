Pittsford orders Taylor's Nightclub t...

Pittsford orders Taylor's Nightclub to close after shots fired

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The Town of Pittsford has issued a cease and desist order against Taylor's Nightclub after a person was hurt outside the club when shots rang out early Monday morning. Deputies say one person was grazed by gunfire that erupted during a fight that broke out at a memorial party for a Rochester teen who was killed in a 2016 shooting at the Radisson last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Wonder Crapland, FL Doesn't Have a Nordstroms 5 min IescapedNY 11
Comey is Washington's Super Bowl 12 min IescapedNY 35
Sunday Night Shootings 21 min IescapedNY 18
Trump's Tweets Under Increasing Scrutiny 22 min IescapedNY 7
Rachel should stop running for mayor 25 min IescapedNY 24
Trump's Travel Ban DENIED by Court of Appeals..... 3 hr IescapedNY 4
Dennis Rodman Heading for N Korea 3 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at June 13 at 3:09AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC