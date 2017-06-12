Pittsford orders Taylor's Nightclub to close after shots fired
The Town of Pittsford has issued a cease and desist order against Taylor's Nightclub after a person was hurt outside the club when shots rang out early Monday morning. Deputies say one person was grazed by gunfire that erupted during a fight that broke out at a memorial party for a Rochester teen who was killed in a 2016 shooting at the Radisson last year.
