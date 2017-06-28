Pedestrian Struck While Alleged Drunk...

Pedestrian Struck While Alleged Drunk Driver Flees from Police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Police stopped the suspect, 42-year old Raymond Cruz of Rochester on Sherman Street, after they say he tried to avoid officers, hitting a police car in the process. Most of our on-demand video clips are open to all users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion 7 min Ha Ha 47
News Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flood... 10 min IescapedNY 5
Rachel should stop running for mayor 1 hr BarronSomeday 43
Poll Caroline Renfro from Billy Fuccillo's commercia... (Aug '11) 1 hr BarronSomeday 41
10 year old dies while unattended and unsupervi... 1 hr BarronSomeday 5
Topix cencorship test thread 1 hr Ha Ha 13
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 3 hr slammer is PEDOPHILE 985
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC