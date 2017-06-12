Part of East Avenue to close due to Little Theatre marquee re-lighting celebration

We have a traffic alert for those of you headed downtown Monday evening a section of East Avenue will be closed for a few hours. According to City of Rochester officials, this closure impacts East Avenue between Scio Street and Union Street, and it will last from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. City Officials tell us that this closing is due to the Little Theatre marquee re-lighting celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.