Part of East Avenue to close due to Little Theatre marquee re-lighting celebration
We have a traffic alert for those of you headed downtown Monday evening a section of East Avenue will be closed for a few hours. According to City of Rochester officials, this closure impacts East Avenue between Scio Street and Union Street, and it will last from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. City Officials tell us that this closing is due to the Little Theatre marquee re-lighting celebration.
