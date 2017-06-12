Part of East Avenue to close due to L...

Part of East Avenue to close due to Little Theatre marquee re-lighting celebration

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

We have a traffic alert for those of you headed downtown Monday evening a section of East Avenue will be closed for a few hours. According to City of Rochester officials, this closure impacts East Avenue between Scio Street and Union Street, and it will last from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. City Officials tell us that this closing is due to the Little Theatre marquee re-lighting celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If You Think Puerto Rico is Broke Check Out NY,... 1 hr Perfect 12
Sunday Night Shootings 5 hr IescapedNY 16
Rachel should stop running for mayor 6 hr RacistFireCrotchB... 22
Dennis Rodman Heading for N Korea 9 hr We must fix this 3
Schumer Trolls Trump's Cabinet Meeting 11 hr IescapedNY 1
News Leticia Astacio's law practice grows with netwo... (Oct '12) 11 hr IescapedNY 14
No Wonder Crapland, FL Doesn't Have a Nordstroms 13 hr iescapedNY 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at June 13 at 3:09AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC