Operation Pipeline: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Take Down Of Heroin Trafficking Ring
June 21, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the indictment of 16 individuals for trafficking heroin throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Monroe County, and elsewhere in New York State marking the fifth drug bust in his crackdown on suburban and upstate opioid and narcotics trafficking. The 16 individuals arraigned today include both alleged narcotics suppliers and customers who resold the drugs.
