Ontario resident proposes commuter hovercraft service from Niagara to Toronto
A proposal for a hovercraft service across Lake Ontario made progress in the Niagara Region this week, but may be dead in the water in Toronto. Beamsville, Ont., resident Bruno Caciagli has been pitching the service that would operate between St. Catharines, Ont., nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake and Toronto as a way to help travellers beat traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fifth Anniversary of Disappearance of Brian Sul... (Jul '12)
|13 min
|FUBO
|4
|Bill offering $90 million in Lake Ontario flood...
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|New Report: No evidence of Russian/Trump Collusion
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|57
|Genesee street shooting verdict proves...
|6 hr
|DumbAsARockMika
|16
|The Ugly Barnhart Interviews the Lovely Warren (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|DumbAsARockMika
|19
|Questions Rachel Barnhart Didn't Care To Ask (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|HookerFirstLady
|12
|Barnhart unsafe driving (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|HookerFirstLady
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC