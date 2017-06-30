Ontario resident proposes commuter hovercraft service from Niagara to Toronto

A proposal for a hovercraft service across Lake Ontario made progress in the Niagara Region this week, but may be dead in the water in Toronto. Beamsville, Ont., resident Bruno Caciagli has been pitching the service that would operate between St. Catharines, Ont., nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake and Toronto as a way to help travellers beat traffic.

