On My Bookshelf: Sisters, the Lives of America's Suffragists

Against the backdrop of the 2016 presidential election that pitted Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump, it was fascinating for our BakerReads group to spend some time with a book tracing the personal histories of five of the women leaders of the Suffragist movement: Lucy Stone, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frances Willard and Alice Paul. And on Election Day, there were media reports about Susan B. Anthony's grave in Rochester, N.Y., which was covered with "I voted" stickers.

