Northern Blend chapter of Harmony Inc. wins regional contest

Northern Blend, a chapter of Harmony, Inc., an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, recently earned regional recognition by winning its area contest and qualified for a spot at Harmony, Inc.'s international competition. On May 6 in Rochester, Northern Blend, based in Watertown, placed first out of eight choruses in Harmony Inc.'s area 3, which spans from New York state to Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.