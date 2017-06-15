Northern Blend chapter of Harmony Inc...

Northern Blend chapter of Harmony Inc. wins regional contest

Northern Blend, a chapter of Harmony, Inc., an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, recently earned regional recognition by winning its area contest and qualified for a spot at Harmony, Inc.'s international competition. On May 6 in Rochester, Northern Blend, based in Watertown, placed first out of eight choruses in Harmony Inc.'s area 3, which spans from New York state to Virginia.

