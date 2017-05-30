North Collins baseball team headed to Final Four
The North Collins Eagles varsity baseball team defeated Lima Christian, 9-5, at the Far West Regionals to continue on to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final Four in Class D. The Eagles traveled to Rochester, NY to play at Frontier Field where it represented Section VI Class D. North Collins scored four runs in the top of the seventh to get ahead and
