North Collins baseball team headed to...

North Collins baseball team headed to Final Four

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: World News Report

The North Collins Eagles varsity baseball team defeated Lima Christian, 9-5, at the Far West Regionals to continue on to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final Four in Class D. The Eagles traveled to Rochester, NY to play at Frontier Field where it represented Section VI Class D. North Collins scored four runs in the top of the seventh to get ahead and

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Could Block Comey from Testifying 1 hr IescapedNY 14
Judge "I wasn't drinking" Astacio" HaHa 1 hr IescapedNY 17
Black man charged with Cedarwood Towers Murder (May '14) 5 hr Fal Raines 11
Lake levels. One more major screw up on Obama's... 6 hr IescapedNY 12
Senator Franken Says "Move on from Hillary" 6 hr IescapedNY 11
kathy Griffin is the tombstone of the left 10 hr IescapedNY 2
The "Fat Lady" is warming up... 12 hr isecapedNY 33
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC