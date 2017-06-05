Next 25 Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 13-member health care working group has gotten a lot of attention. But in the Senate, where a minority group of members can effectively stall any legislation from advancing, buy-in from the broader Republican Conference will be necessary for the GOP to succeed in overhauling President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, the 2010 health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.