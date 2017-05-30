New York's plan to combat climate cha...

New York's plan to combat climate change still on track

14 hrs ago Read more: North County Public Radio

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he'll sign an executive order committing the state to meet the Paris climate accord standards, calling President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement "reckless" and "irresponsible." New York state already has begun a plan to get 50 percent of the state's energy from renewable sources, like wind and solar, by 2030.

