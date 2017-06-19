New York State Fair to host first 'Excelsior Cup' to honor state's top beers
The 2017 New York State Fair will host its first professionally judged contest for commercial beers, with the top brew earning the "Governor's Excelsior Cup." The contest, announced today by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is aimed at promoting the fast-growing beer industry in New York, which now has more than 340 breweries, the most since before Prohibition.
