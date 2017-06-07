New York man claims he was struck by ...

New York man claims he was struck by lightning while sitting in office

A New York man said he's "happy to be alive" after he was struck by lightning while he was sitting in his office on Monday, according to a local report. Nick Gemayel, the owner of an auto repair shop in Rochester, was sitting in his garage office when a thunderstorm rolled through the area, manager Ryan Davis recounted to WHEC .

