New York judge found guilty, ordered to stay jailed

New York judge found guilty, ordered to stay jailed Her next court date is July 6, when she is scheduled to be sentenced. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s9RxAY Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, who has been jailed since Monday and took the stand in her own defense, was found guilty of the violation and ordered held without bail until her next court date, scheduled for July 6. Judge Leticia Astacio of Rochester City Court, middle, talks with her lawyer, Edward Fiandach, during a hearing June 8,k 2017, in the Monroe County Hall of Justice in Rochester, N.Y. ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A Rochester City Court judge remained in jail Thursday after a hearing and could spend at least the next four weeks as an inmate.

