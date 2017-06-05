New York judge arrested, led from cou...

New York judge arrested, led from courthouse in handcuffs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Judge Leticia Astacio said she missed a court appearance was because she had been living in a temple with monks in the mountains of Thailand. New York judge arrested, led from courthouse in handcuffs Judge Leticia Astacio said she missed a court appearance was because she had been living in a temple with monks in the mountains of Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Once They Tear Down All The Confederate Statues... 22 min IescapedFL 3
Putin interview with Kelly 1 hr IescapedNY 28
Fewer job increases 1 hr perfect turd 25
Judge Pizzaface Pistacio - the smiling nut job 1 hr IescapedNY 4
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 2 hr CNN is fake news 960
Judge Astacio Returns to Rochester 10 hr IescapedNY 29
Spicer Out, Conjob and Gorka In 12 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Monroe County was issued at June 06 at 4:19AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC