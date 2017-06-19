Neurologist David Wang Stepping Down ...

Neurologist David Wang Stepping Down After Four Decades

Neurologist David Wang, M.D. will retire after more than 40 years on the University of Rochester faculty. Wang, who will retire effective June 30th, 2017, is responsible for helping establish the child neurology program at the Medical Center.

