N.Y. judge arrested, led from courthouse ina
Judge Leticia Astacio said she missed a court appearance was because she had been living in a temple with monks in the mountains of Thailand. New York judge arrested, led from courthouse in handcuffs Judge Leticia Astacio said she missed a court appearance was because she had been living in a temple with monks in the mountains of Thailand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Astacio Returns to Rochester
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|29
|Fewer job increases
|1 hr
|Perfect
|24
|Putin interview with Kelly
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|27
|Spicer Out, Conjob and Gorka In
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Well, Well, Well...It Is a Muslim Ban
|5 hr
|perfect is a turd
|6
|Should Melania Trump Move To Washington?
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Time-Warner, now Spectrum, Sucks
|5 hr
|Spectrum sucks
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC