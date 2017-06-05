N.Y. judge arrested, led from courthouse ina

N.Y. judge arrested, led from courtho...

N.Y. judge arrested, led from courthouse in handcuffs

Judge Leticia Astacio said she missed a court appearance was because she had been living in a temple with monks in the mountains of Thailand. New York judge arrested, led from courthouse in handcuffs Judge Leticia Astacio said she missed a court appearance was because she had been living in a temple with monks in the mountains of Thailand.

